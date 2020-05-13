ALTON - "I support the bipartisan and common sense plan passed by the Board of Health yesterday for a safe reopening of Madison County," said Tom Haine, Republican Candidate for Madison County State's Attorney. "

This plan was vetted by a bipartisan drafting committee and passed the Madison County Board of Health in an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 26-2. It reflects the urgency that we in Madison County feel to move forward and live our lives as free and responsible citizens in a free country."

