EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has announced the appointment of Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe as the new First Assistant State’s Attorney for Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

First Assistant State’s Attorney Uhe is a lifelong resident of Madison County. She was raised in Alhambra and graduated from Highland High School. Uhe attended Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, with concentrations in criminology, criminal justice and political science. In 2003, Uhe was named one of the Top Five Women of the Year by Southeast Missouri State University. After graduating College, she attended law school at Saint Louis University School of Law, where she served as an Editor for the Saint Louis University School of Law Public Law Review.

Uhe began her tenure at the State’s Attorney’s Office as a law student intern in July 2005. After graduating in May 2007, she passed the Illinois Bar Exam and was sworn in as an attorney in November 2007. She began working full-time in the Misdemeanor Division, where she was appointed as the lead attorney in September 2010. In March 2012, she was promoted to the Felony Division and assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit. She has continued to work her way up through the office over the last 13 years, being named Chief of the Criminal Division in July 2015, and now the First Assistant to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

As a member of the Violent Crimes Unit, Uhe has tried hundreds of cases and has been the lead trial attorney in over twenty-five trials since 2012. She has obtained convictions in hundreds of First Degree Murder, Attempt First Degree Murder, Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery and other homicide-related cases.

In addition to her duties with the felony division, Uhe is also a member of the Madison County Bar Association. She is an instructor for the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission (SILEC) and an adjunct professor for Lewis and Clark School of Criminal Justice. Uhe has previously served as a board member for the Phoenix Crisis Center in Granite City, and is a current member for Senior Services Plus in Alton, Illinois.

As First Assistant State’s Attorney, Uhe hopes to continue fighting for the safety of the community in which she grew up. As direct supervisor for the Violent Crimes Unit, she will continue her passion for securing justice for victims of violent crimes. She will also continue to expand the Office’s focus on Cold Case Homicides, in hopes of bringing answers to those who have longed for closure, and justice for our community.