March 25, 2019 Godfrey - Officials are advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Tolle lane crossing for maintenance work.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan for temporary detours since the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Tolle Lane railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance/repair work tonight, Monday, March 25, 2019 from 8:00 PM until Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 7:00 AM, afterwards the crossing shall be opened to full traffic.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

