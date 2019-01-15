GODFREY - Godfrey officials released information this morning that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Tolle Lane crossing for maintenance work Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning.



Article continues after sponsor message

Village of Godfrey officials are advising local residents and motorists that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Tolle Lane railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance/repair work tonight, (Tuesday, January 15, 2019) from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m., afterwards the crossing shall be opened to full traffic.

Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

More like this: