GLEN CARBON - Together We Learn celebrated a milestone of 10 years teaching Glen Carbon area preschoolers with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and lots of kids’ activities.

“We’re having our 10th anniversary ‘birthday party,’ we’re calling it, for 10 years that we’ve been open,” Carrie Mosella, co-owner and teacher at Together We Learn, said at the event. “We’re excited to celebrate that with the community and invite all of our former families and new families in.”

Together We Learn’s 10th “birthday party” was jam-packed with kid-friendly fun. Mosella said the event featured a magician, Chef Bananas, a mermaid princess with Brittain's Princess Parties, a smoothie truck, and a dedication for a new garden on the school’s playground.

Mosella said the preschool has grown significantly over the years and is making some changes and improvements for the next decade of learning.

“When we first started, we weren’t sure how long we were going to last, what was going to happen, and we grew very quickly - almost every year, we’ve added on,” Mosella said. “With the 10-year mark, we decided it was time to make some changes, make ourself new again.

“We just launched a new website that we encourage everyone to take a look at, we did some changes in our curriculum, and we started accepting 2-year-olds this year, so we wanted to make it a great 10th year.”

Together We Learn is a preschool with certified teachers and curriculum for ages 2 to 5. Mosella said one of the school’s main focuses is “the parent and the child learning together” - they specialize in educational take-home activities to keep the learning going at home, and parents are also welcome to stop by the school any time. Mosella added they’re also big on parent communication, and even have a school app with daily photo and video updates for parents.

To learn more about Together We Learn, visit their website at twlinc.org.

