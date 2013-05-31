Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) will be bringing back a popular Donor Pool activity from last summer. Toddler Time will be held every Friday starting June 14 from 10-11:30am. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with

their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddie pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours. The kiddie pool will be the only area open during this time. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times.

For more information about this activity and others, please contact Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: