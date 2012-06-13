Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) will be introducing a new program at Donor Pool. Every Friday starting June 15 from 10-11:30am, there will be Toddler Time. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up

to six years old, in the kiddie pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours. The kiddie pool will be the only area open during this time. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times.

For more information about this activity and others, please contact Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

