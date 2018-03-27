EDWARDSVILLE - Todd Sivia is pleased to announce his recent certification; he joins an excellent team of leaders through the John Maxwell group.

The John Maxwell Group has a long and successful history, training more than 5 million leaders in 174 countries, and working with organizations such as the United States Military Academy at West Point, the National Football League, and the United Nations. Maxwell’s The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership has sold more than 2 million copies and is used by business leaders across the globe.

“I’ve found in helping businesses transition, there’s a need to teach leadership,” said Todd Sivia. “Being able to offer leadership to the transitioning leaders and support staff is crucial in keeping the business successful. In our law firm, we want to offer our clients as many resources as possible for them to maintain and exceed their business success.”

While many individuals feel that leadership is just a gift that some have and some don’t, John Maxwell defines leadership, providing purposeful ways to grow and improve leadership skills, and begin to cultivate a mentality primed for improvement and growth. Once exposed to our training, ideas are unlocked and old, unproductive habits can be left behind.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve seen a lack in leadership principals in many companies,” said Sivia. “Now I can offer Mastermind groups to help address business dilemmas with a community of business leaders and owners. The topics discussed affect several companies in several industries and having a group of peers to brainstorm solutions with is quite a luxury.”

Todd Sivia is also a Certified Exit Plan Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Exit Planner (CExP), allowing him to incorporate new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help business owners and their families achieve all aspects of their personal and professional goals.

Todd Sivia’s law firm, Sivia Law, has also received several accolades throughout the years. St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the “Best Law Firms” in 2017 and “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years.

Sivia Law strives to build the right legal plan for you. Learn more about their practice areas and online options by visiting: www.sivialaw.com.

Sivia Law is an asset protection law firm. The legal practice focuses on business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, special needs planning and elder law. Sivia Law is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Also, view the website at www.sivialaw.com.

For more information regarding our law practice or to schedule a consultation, please contact Sivia Law at (618) 659-4499 or info@sivialaw.com.

More like this: