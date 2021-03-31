Todd Hanneken Memorial Services Information Released Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Memorial Services for Trooper Todd Hanneken WHO: Illinois State Police WHAT: Memorial Service Information Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 2021,at 10:00 a.m. Due to current restrictions, admittance into funeral services is by family request only. WHERE: Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois 62549 INTERMENT: Graveside services are private per the family’s wishes. Print Version Submit a News Tip