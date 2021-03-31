Memorial Services for Trooper Todd Hanneken

WHO: Illinois State Police

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Memorial Service Information

Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 2021,at 10:00 a.m.

Due to current restrictions, admittance into funeral services is by family request only.

WHERE: Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois 62549

INTERMENT: Graveside services are private per the family’s wishes.

 