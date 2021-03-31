Todd Hanneken Memorial Services Information Released
Memorial Services for Trooper Todd Hanneken
WHO: Illinois State Police
WHAT: Memorial Service Information
Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken
WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 2021,at 10:00 a.m.
Due to current restrictions, admittance into funeral services is by family request only.
WHERE: Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois 62549
INTERMENT: Graveside services are private per the family’s wishes.