SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation will host the Disadvantaged Business Enterprises conference, Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward, March 25 and 26 at the President Abraham Lincoln Springfield Hotel in Springfield. The two-day conference provides educational and skill-building workshops, best practices and networking opportunities to DBE firms and contractors from across the state.

“We want all Illinois businesses to have equal opportunities to work on IDOT projects. This is a great chance to learn more about navigating that process,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “It also speaks to our daily commitment to create a more inclusive environment and break down barriers that prevent our small businesses from getting the resources they need to flourish and put people to work.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual conference, presented by IDOT’s Office of Business and Workforce Diversity, advances DBE skills and knowledge to increase competitiveness and opportunities to work on federally funded contracts.

The event is well attended by subcontractors, DBE firms, and prime contractors in construction, trucking, engineering and professional services. The conference concludes with an awards luncheon recognizing outstanding Illinois firms.

Visit IDOT.Illinois.gov and search “TCTR” for registration information and other event details.

More like this: