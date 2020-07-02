JERSEYVILLE - July 2 marked nine years since Jared Hanna went missing without a trace. Jared was from Jerseyville at the time of his disappearance.

Jared was 28 when he went missing on July 2, 2011. Jared was last seen in Centralia, IL., which is located in Clinton Co. His white 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned on Joliff Bridge Road as well. Jared would be 36 years old.

Several extensive searches of the area where Jared's truck was located have been done over the years. Volunteers on ATVs and horseback combed the woods and farm fields nearby. No solid leads were uncovered.

Jared was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jean shorts, and tennis shoes. Jared is 5'7" 195 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and he last had a buzz cut. He has a unique feature, as he has a scar on the back of his head and right heel of his foot.

Please, if you have any information, call Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-918-8911. You may also contact Jersey County Sheriff's Office at 618-498-6881 or Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 618-594-4555. Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on Jared.

