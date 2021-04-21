BREESE - Today marks 10 years since Vincent Wesselmann went missing from Breese, Illinois.

At 5 p.m. on April 21, 2011, Wesselmann was last seen by a neighbor walking near Breese Grain Company on his way to the post office but he vanished before arriving. His bike, vehicle, wallet, money, and credit cards were at home and untouched.

Wesselman is described as a white male, 75 years old, 5'9-6'0", 210-235 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a dark blue baseball cap, watch, dark blue pants, and black heavy ankle work shoes.

Wesselmann had just retired, had no relationship, his own home, and a large family in Breese, and had no reason to up and leave, according to family.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone that has information about Vincent.

If you have any information, please call: Breese Police Department at 618-526-7226.

