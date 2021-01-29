ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker confirmed Thursday afternoon that Alton is apparently about to get a new tobacco shop at 2603 E. Broadway in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It got laid over until the next meeting, but it will likely be approved at the next council meeting,” he said. “It will sell tobacco items, lighters and clothing. It will good to have a business back in that building. It is another building coming back to life on Broadway.”

Mayor Walker said once it received approval, he didn’t know when the shop would open. He estimated though in two weeks if it was approved by alderman, it would get a special needs permit and start operation shortly after.

Walker said the tobacco shop plans to be named Shop and Go.

More like this:

Related Video: