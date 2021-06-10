GREENVILLE - Toastiez restaurant is cheesed to announce its grand opening and ribbon cutting on June 16.

The restaurant, located on the first floor of the SMART Center on the square in Greenville, held a soft opening in early May. The menu has included grilled cheese sandwiches, soups, and salads, with menu ingredients from local businesses, including Marcoot Jersey Creamery, The Milk House, and Wayne’s Market.

Starting June 16, the menu will be bigger and cheddar than ever with new and gourmet sandwiches added every Wednesday. Straight from Quebec in Canada comes poutine, a French fry dish with cheese curds and gravy, and the first Toastiez dessert sandwich, “PB and Jake” will make its appearance.

The day of the grand opening will bring extended hours that continue through the summer. Toastiez will be open daily from 11 am until 9 pm Monday through Saturday, and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

Toastiez General Manager Brittany Davis says the community response to the soft opening of the restaurant has been great, and she looks forward to celebrating the grand opening and bringing more Toastiez to the Greenville community.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” Davis says. “I’m excited for an official ribbon cutting because everyone on the Toastiez team who has worked so hard gets to be a part of the fun.”

Grand opening festivities will begin at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 16. The evening will feature live music and dinner specials. Guests will receive a free sample of tomato bisque with the purchase of an original Toastiez sandwich, which will be half-price for the event.

The first 100 people through the door on June 16, will receive a “buy one, get one free” coupon, and anyone who makes a purchase at Toastiez could receive a week’s worth of dinner at the restaurant.

Visit Toastiez on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

