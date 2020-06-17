CHICAGO—Adult Redeploy Illinois (ARI) celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, marking a decade of decarceration efforts rooted in results-oriented programs serving justice-involved individuals across the state. Since program inception, more than 6,500 participants have been diverted from prison to community-based supervision (probation) and services to address their criminogenic needs and reduce recidivism.

“For a decade, ARI has been a tireless champion of the effort to develop community-based alternatives to incarceration,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “The work is impactful because it puts people first, and therefore changes families and communities for the better.”

Established by the 2010 Illinois Crime Reduction Act, ARI develops and supports more effective, less expensive community-based alternatives to incarceration and improves access to interventions that help reduce crime. Results over the last decade include reduced prison admissions, lowered cost to taxpayers, and more successful outcomes for program participants.

“We have reached a tremendous milestone for this unique evidence-based program,” said Acting Executive Director Jason Stamps. “With the vast commitment of local justice communities across the state, ARI continues to succeed in its mission of promoting public safety while reducing recidivism.”

ARI offers performance incentive funding, a national best practice, to local jurisdictions to expand prison diversion efforts across Illinois. ARI partners with sites throughout the state in its work with justice-involved individuals to address their unmet needs, such as treatment for substance use or mental health issues, which may be an underlying cause of criminal behavior. In exchange for funding, sites agree to reduce by 25% the number of people they send to the Illinois Department of Corrections from a locally defined target population.

Research indicates evidence-based practices utilized by Adult Redeploy Illinois sites can reduce recidivism up to 20%. The per capita cost of incarceration is about $30,019, while an average ARI intervention costs $4,000.

The ARI network includes 25 sites operating 50 diversion programs/interventions. ARI sites serve individuals in 44 counties. The program was honored as recipient of the 2018 Leadership and Therapeutic Justice Award from the Illinois Association of Problem-Solving Courts and the 2015 Outstanding Criminal Justice Program – Midwestern Region by the National Criminal Justice Association.

“ARI sites have built a robust learning community over the years, finding out what works in community corrections and replicating best practices, including during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ARI Program Director Mary Ann Dyar. “Never has our mission been more important and we look forward to continuing to grow as a network transforming systems and transforming lives.”

In total, ARI has distributed more than $52 million in grants to local jurisdictions to support problem-solving courts, enhanced probation supervision with services, and other interventions responsive to the needs of their communities.

More than 150 ARI Oversight Board members, program administrators, and site staff from across Illinois will join virtually this week for the 2020 ARI All-Sites Summit, celebrating ten years of program transformation.

View map of Adult Redeploy Illinois sites across Illinois.

Visit ARI at: icjia.illinois.gov/adultredeploy.

