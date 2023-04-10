HIGHLAND - T-Mobile just announced its newest retail location in Illinois and its first retail store in Highland. The store opens for business on Friday, April 7, and is in a plaza on State Route 143 and Cherry Lane.

Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. It’s the first store to support Highland. The company expects to open 7 retail locations across the state this year, with a store opening in Carlyle in the coming months.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. The Highland location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That's why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Madison County."

T-Mobile customers get an extra $225 in included benefits every month on the Magenta MAX plan with two or more lines. For Americans concerned about inflation, having Apple TV+, Netflix, in-flight Wi-Fi, texting and data in 215+ destinations, a year of AAA and Scam Shield protection all includedcan mean some serious savings. While others are raising prices, T-Mobile has your back with Price Lock, guaranteeing that we won’t raise the price of your talk, text and data.

In addition to the company’s 4G LTE network, T-Mobile is building out the largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network, covering over 98% of Americans with 5G coverage across all 50 states, all while delivering super-fast 5G speeds to more customers than any other provider.

As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – a $25 million, five-year initiative that provides grants to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. To date, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has provided more than $350,000 in funding across seven cities in Illinois, including:

Towns with populations less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For full details, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

Location:

12547 State Route 143

Highland, Illinois 62249

Phone Number:

618-651-5742

