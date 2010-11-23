TK Companies, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Greg Zander to the team. Greg will be taking on the role of Marketing and Business Development Coordinator. Greg brings with him years of experience from non-profit management and development as well as experience in sales and marketing. Email or call Greg today for any safety programs needed to promote a safe workplace for your employees: greg@tk-companies.com or 618-367-0972.



TK Companies is a minority owned business with three specialized divisions: Industrial Real Estate Services, Complete Turnkey Safety Programs, and Property Management Services. Please visit www.tk-companies.com for more information.

