EDWARDSVILLE – With high temperatures in the forecast for the next several days, the City of Edwardsville wants everyone to be aware of local cooling center options available during periods of extreme heat.

The City of Edwardsville is working in cooperation with the following local facilities to provide relief when the heat index rises above 100° Fahrenheit.

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Please note that holiday schedules could affect operating hours.

These are sites:

Edwardsville Public Library: 112 S. Kansas St. – 618-692-7556 Availability: Mondays-Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays: 1-5 p.m.

Edwardsville Main Street Community Center: 1003 N. Main St. – 618-656-0300 Availability: Mondays-Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – 618-655-1460 Mondays-Fridays: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Niebur Center: 1200 Esic Drive – 618-656-0436 Mondays-Fridays: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Edwardsville Fire Department is also reminding residents to heed heat warnings and take steps to remain cool during periods of excessive heat.

Suggested steps to manage the heat include:

Stay out of direct sunlight, and if possible, take shelter in an area that is well ventilated or air conditioned.

Wear loose and light-colored clothing.

Stay hydrated, and avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages or sweet drinks.

Be mindful of older residents and those with health issues, along with pets. Anyone feeling the negative effects of prolonged heat exposure should seek medical attention by calling 911.

Further questions can be directed to the Edwardsville Fire Department at (618) 692-7540.

