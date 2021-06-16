Tips for an Organized Summer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Summer is (unofficially) here! Make the most of it with these quick organizing tips and save time, money, and your sanity. Get your vehicle summer-ready so you’re prepared for spontaneous adventures. Fill a tote with sunscreen, bug spray, first aid kit, wet wipes, and a blanket or a couple of beach towels. To keep the sunscreen and repellent from causing a mess, put them in a Ziploc bag. A case of bottled water and heat-friendly snacks, such as crackers and nuts, are also good for spur-of-the-moment activities. Make it easy to get what you need. Designate a basket or bin for items you will use frequently throughout the summer - hats, gardening gloves, sunscreen and bug spray, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, etc. Whatever you use regularly should be within easy reach. Clear, over-the-door shoe organizers work well for keeping these types of items corralled. Check your summer supplies. Whether you will be spending time at the pool, the ball field, or shuffling kids back and forth to summer camp, making sure you have the supplies necessary for each activity will keep you from buying things you already have. Make lists. Create a list of items to take to the pool; a list of items and equipment for sporting practice and games; and another for what needs packed for day trips, summer camps, and school/community activities. Get the kids involved in the list making and checking. This is a great way to teach them to be responsible for supplies they need for their own activities. Keep each list where the items are stored. Plan your outings in advance. While more places are welcoming visitors again, many are requiring advance reservations. Research potential activities and outings so you don’t get turned away at the gate. Keep a list of places you might like to visit and include information regarding reservations and any special protocols that need to be followed. Put everything on the calendar. It may be summer, but that doesn’t mean things are slowing down. Add all of your activities, outings, commitments and travel to the calendar so you don’t miss out. Spend some time decluttering your garage and yard. Toss last year’s chair cushions that are faded, ripped, or no longer needed. Replace citronella candles, if necessary. Gather up old empty pots and discard those that are broken or unusable. As you declutter the garage, create zones for similar items; make one for summer gardening tools like rakes and shovels, another for winter items, and one for sporting and camping equipment, etc. The goal is to keep seasonal and activity-specific items together. Create zones indoors, too. Having one place for all swimwear can be more convenient than putting each person in charge of their own. Do the same with beach towels, pool toys and goggles. Plastic laundry baskets make great containers for storing beach towels and pool accessories. When you are ready to head to the pool, just grab the basket and go! As a bonus, the laundry basket can be used for wet items on your return. Organize your planting this year to make next year’s a breeze. Keep the plant tags together in an envelope (don’t forget to label it) as a quick reminder for future years. Alternatively, you can take pictures of the plants and flowers with their tags and create an album, either print or digital, so you can easily access the photos. Get out and enjoy the summer before it flies by! You can find more tips and ideas for living a less cluttered and more organized life at Article continues after sponsor message www.savvyspacesorganizing.com. - Contributed by Jeni Brown, Professional Organizer More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip