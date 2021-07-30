ST. LOUIS - Max & Louie Productions joyfully announces its “Comeback” with the St. Louis premiere of “Tiny BeautifulThings” based on the New York Times bestseller, “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Oscar nominee, Nia Vardalos, playing at The Grandel Theatre July 29-August 8,2021.

“We are so pleased to reopen safely, and welcome back St. Louis audiences with a powerful, dynamic, and empathetic play about words and the power of words to connect with one another. It’s the kind of connection that we have had to be extremely grateful for this past year,” said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director of Max & Louie Productions.

When life is hard, turn to Sugar. “Tiny Beautiful Things” follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Rich with humor, insight, compassion and absolute honesty, “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

The cast includes Michelle Hand as “Sugar”, Greg Johnston as Letter Writer #1, Wendy Renee Greenwood as Letter Writer#2, and Abraham Shaw as Letter Writer #3. Sydnie Grosberg Ronga directs.

Critics Say:

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is about the endangered art of listening to-and really hearing and responding to-other people… it works beautifully as a sustained theatrical exercise in empathy.”

The New York Times

“…a show that aims to open our eyes to the tiny moments when the world surprises us with care.”

New York Magazine

“Heart-tugging and emotionally rewarding.”

The Huffington Post

“… a theatrical hug in turbulent times”

Variety

“Tiny Beautiful Things” will run at the Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.

The dates of the production are July 29-August 8,2021. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 14th2021 at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111. Online Socially Distanced Reserved Seating will be restricted to groups of 2 and 4 consecutive seats. Booth seating is available for a group of 4 or 6 persons. Tickets are priced from $35-$55.

**Max & Louie Productions has received its Missouri ArtSafe certification. To ensure that we may create safely, present safely, and attend safely we pledge to Covid-19 safe protocols which patrons are encouraged to view at Max & Louie Productions’ website at www.maxandlouie.com.

TICKETS

Dates:

OPENING Friday, July 30 - 8PM

Saturday, July 31 - 8PM

Sunday, August 1 2 - PM

Wednesday, August 4 7:30 - PM

Thursday, August 5 - 7PM

Friday, August 6 - 8PM

Saturday, August - 7PM

Sunday, August 8 - 2PM

Directed by Sydnie Grosberg Ronga

Starring

Michelle Hand – Sugar

Wendy Renee Greenwood – Letter Writer 2

Greg Johnston – Letter Writer 1

Abraham Shaw – Letter Writer 3

Production Staff

Emily Ann Fluchel – Stage Manager

Rachel DeNoyer – Assistant Stage Manager

Lexie Godefroid – Covid-19 Safety Officer

Dunsi Dai – Scenic Designer

Patrick Huber – Lighting Designer

Phillip Evans – Sound Designer/Audio Engineer

Eileen Engel – Costume Designer

Katie Orr – Props Designer/Scenic Painter

Zak Metalsky – Master Electrician

Mason Hagarty – First Electrician

Isabelle Scheibe – Technical Director

Patrice J. Nelms – Assistant Technical Director / Wardrobe Supervisor

Taylor Gruenloh – House & Box Office Manager

Kevin Bowman – Production Manager

