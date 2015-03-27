Tina Vahle is congratulated by Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch, left, and Brad Ketterer, supervisor of the Heart and Vascular Center, after she earned the March Employee Recognition Award. Tina is a dedicated nurse of 32 years at AMH. Co-workers who nominated her for the award say that Tina always puts the patients first, going above and beyond to care for them and making sure she gives them excellent care. Tina explains to the patients about the procedure they are having in a calming and educational way that they can understand. On some days Tina is like a bouncing ball, as she is getting pulled in every direction, but she always has a smile on her face. Tina does whatever is needed to make sure our patients and their families get the excellent care they need and deserve.

