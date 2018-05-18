Timmy Leon Glisson III Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Timmy Leon Glisson III Parents: Emelie and Timmy Leon Glisson Jr. of Alton Birth Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz Birth Length: 21 inches Date: May 11, 2018 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 9:00 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Siblings: Izabel Glisson (6) Grandparents: Lester and Nancy Alexander of Alton, Timmy & Julie Glisson of Alton Great Grandparents: Carol Markey of Pocahontas More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show!: Ft. Village of East Alton, OSF, Grace United Methodist Church!