BLOOMINGTON - Many of the Western Illinois Valley Conference teams, including Camp Point Central, Carrollton, Greenfield Northwestern, and Mt. Sterling Brown County, will play their first-round games Saturday afternoon, as will Triad in Class 5A, East St. Louis in Class 6A, and Collinsville in Class 7A, while Civic Memorial in Class 4A and both Edwardsville and O'Fallon in Class 8A play Friday evening as dates and kickoff times for the first round of the IHSA football playoffs were announced on Monday afternoon.

In Class 1A, all games will be played on Saturday afternoon, with Camp Point Central, the top seed in the southern half of the bracket, hosts Villa Grove at 2 p.m., while seconded seeded Carrollton hosts Shelbyville at 1 p.m. Seventh seed Greenfield-Northwestern plays at home against Catlin Salt Fork at 1 p.m., with 12th seed Winchester West Central plays at Arcola and 13th seed Mt. Sterling Brown County goes to Toledo Cumberland, with both games kicking off at 2 p.m.

In Class 2A, fourth-seeded Breese Mater Dei Catholic hosts Carmi White County Friday evening in a 7:15 p.m. kickoff, while eighth seed Vandalia plays Chester at home and 11th seed Mendon Unity plays at Nashville, with both games being played Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Class 3A, All games will be played on Saturday afternoon, with seventh-seeded Carlinville playing at home against DuQuoin, while 13th seed Beardstown playing at Williamsville and 14th seeded Piasa Southwestern goes to Benton, with all games kicking off at 2 p.m.

The opening round of Class 4A will have CM, who go in as the 11th seed, going to Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, with the game being played Friday evening at 7 p.m., while number two seed Breese Central hosts Salem in a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday evening, fourth-seeded Freeburg hosting Olney Richland County Friday evening at 7 p.m., 14th seeded Columbia playing at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic Friday at 7 p.m. and 16th seeded Cahokia playing at top seed Rochester Saturated afternoon at 3 p.m.

Triad opens its Class 5A playoff campaign on Saturday afternoon as the sixth-seeded Knights meet Country Club Hills Hillcrest at 3:30 p.m., with fourth-seeded Mascoutah hosting Dunlap in a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff and 10th seeded Highland goes to Morton Friday evening at 7 p.m.

In Class 6A, East St. Louis hosts Riverside-Brookfield in a Saturday afternoon game kicking off at 3 p.m., while Collinsville opens up the Class 7A playoffs at Kahok Stadium against Geneva Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., while in Class 8A, Edwardsville plays at South Elgin Friday evening in a 6 p.m. kickoff, while O'Fallon plays at Glenview Glenbrook South at 7 p.m.

Second round, quarterfinal and semifinal dates and times will be announced by the IHSA on the Monday before that week's games, with the second round games being played Nov. 5-6, the quarterfinals will be on Nov. 12-13 and the semifinals will go on Nov. 19-20. The finals are set for Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium Nov. 26-27.

More like this: