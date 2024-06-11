EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band will present an evening of timeless music with a "Vintage Rock and Roll" concert at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in Edwardsville City Park.

This free concert promises to be a nostalgic journey through the iconic sounds of the 60s and 70s. The concert will feature hits from legendary artists such as the Beach Boys, Chicago, and Elvis Presley, along with classics like "Up, Up and Away" and "Sweet Caroline."

Adding to the evening's allure, the band will be under the baton of guest conductor Jim Wilcox, a beloved and retired local band director.

"We are excited to bring these timeless hits to life for our community," said a representative from the Edwardsville Municipal Band. "Having Mr. Wilcox join us makes the evening even more special."

Community members are encouraged to stay connected with the band for the latest updates and weekly program information by following their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

