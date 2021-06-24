ALTON - On Thursday morning, the new Mac’s Convenience Store opens its doors to the public for the first time in Downtown Alton. The convenience store will be the first in the immediate Downtown Alton area located at the corner of Fourth and Belle in Alton, next to Mac’s Timeout.

“It has been 10 months since we got our first license and started building the convenience store,” Rob Lenhardt of Mac’s, said. “It is clean and great inside and gives Downtown Alton something it has needed as long as I can remember. People have already been coming in for fountain soda and even beer because we have had the door open.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Refrigeration units will hold the cold beer, and there is an area devoted to wines and liquor. Duke Bakery will provide fresh desserts in a specific area for Mac’s Convenience Store. Prairie Farms will provide a full door of milk, orange juice, plus cottage cheese, sour cream, etc. Fountain drinks will be available and also Mac’s highly sought-after ice tea will be available at the store. Slot machines are positioned at one end of the store for customer convenience. Many may want to sit and have a beer, a soft drink, and play the slots in quiet fashion, Lenhardt said.

“I think the slot machines will be very popular,” he said.

A full array of snacks, chips, candy bars, hot dogs, and Mac’s nachos will be available. More supplies will be added in time, Lenhardt said.

As always, the Lenhardt family is trying to work with local producers and will have Joe’s and TJ’s Pizzas available.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. However, Rob said the hours may be adjusted somewhat after the store opens.

More like this: