ALTON - Miss Eunice's Hat Box at Alton Memorial Hospital held a Christmas Open House recently, and Santa was right on time. Several members of the AMH White Cross Auxiliary gathered around Santa (Bill Jacobs). In front are Donna Jacobs and Susie Pruetzel; in the back, left to right, are Joyce Fleming, Irene McLaughlin, Pam Dehler, Susie Bechtold, Marla Purcell and Barb Norman.