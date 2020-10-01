ALTON--Today, State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination for Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, posing a new challenge to Speaker Mike Madigan’s nearly 40-year reign.

House Democrats will now have a choice when they vote for Speaker for the 102nd General Assembly, and Amy Elik (R-111th), candidate for State Representative, is calling for transparency in Rep. Bristow’s choice.

“Democrats like my opponent, Monica Bristow, can no longer say they are supporting the Democratic nominee for Speaker,” said Amy Elik. “Who is she supporting? Is she again voting for Speaker Mike Madigan, who has been funding her campaign, or is she supporting Rep. Kifowit, a sponsor of the Reproductive Health Act that allows abortion up until the moment of birth? Now is the time to answer.”

Bristow has taken over a million dollars from Madigan and his closest allies, including some of the most pro-abortion and anti-Second Amendment legislators in the General Assembly. She has also refused to sign the “No Madigan Pledge,” recently stating in a WBGZ “Let’s Talk” interview, “I’ll vote for the Democratic nominee” for Speaker. Later in that same interview, Bristow said, "You don't come in and lead the charge to audit the State of Illinois or lead the charge to get rid of Madigan. I know my place.”

House Republicans have been united behind a change in leadership for the House of Representatives, and have called on Speaker Madigan to testify to explain his role in the ComEd bribery scandal that has rocked the Capitol. Elik has repeatedly called on Madigan to resign and for Bristow to return tainted funds she has received from the embattled Speaker.

