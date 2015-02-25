 

ALTON - On Friday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m., the public is invited to attend a benefit concert performed by the Timbaridge Band.   The local artists will be performing a mixture of country music, with all proceeds from the event being donated to Senior Services Plus’ Meals on Wheels program.  The event will be held at Senior Services Plus’ Alton Center, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue.  Admission for the event is $10, which includes refreshments and light appetizers. Doors will be opened at 6:30 p.m.  Door Prizes will be awarded and a 50/50 raffle will take place.  The Timberidge Benefit Concert is sponsored by Jeri Parks of Coldwell Banker Paslay Realtors. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

3 days ago - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to host Second Annual Awareness Fun Walk

Sep 28, 2023 - Vintage Voices Announces Dates and People to be Portrayed

2 days ago - Teams Needed For Alton Chili Cook-Off On Oct. 14

Yesterday - “Fields Of Faith” Coming To Staunton High School

Related Video:

Feed the Need Concert Highlights from 6-11-2011

Meals on Wheels Continues to Service River Bend Seniors Through Corona Pandemic

 