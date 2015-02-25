Timbaridge Band to perform benefit concert for Meals on Wheels at Senior Services Plus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - On Friday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m., the public is invited to attend a benefit concert performed by the Timbaridge Band. The local artists will be performing a mixture of country music, with all proceeds from the event being donated to Senior Services Plus’ Meals on Wheels program. The event will be held at Senior Services Plus’ Alton Center, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue. Admission for the event is $10, which includes refreshments and light appetizers. Doors will be opened at 6:30 p.m. Door Prizes will be awarded and a 50/50 raffle will take place. The Timberidge Benefit Concert is sponsored by Jeri Parks of Coldwell Banker Paslay Realtors. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip