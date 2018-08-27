Redirds, Tigers get 2018 boys soccer seasons under way

ALTON – Alton and Edwardsville got thier 2018 boys soccer campaigns started over the weekend with the Alton Round-Robin Tournament at Alton’s Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The Tigers won their first match over Dunlap by a 3-0 count while the Redbirds downed Gateway Christian of Granite City by a 2-1 score; Saturday morning, Edwardsville dropped a 3-1 match to Gateway while Alton and Dunlap played to a 1-1 draw. The final matches Saturday afternoon saw Gateway defeat Dunlap 1-0 while the Tigers and Redbirds, playing 30-minute halves due to hot weather conditions, battled to a scoreless draw.

Gateway won the tournament title with a 2-0-1 mark, with Alton finishing 1-0-2, Edwardsville 1-1-1 and Dunlap 0-2-1.

“There was some tough going (against Alton),” said Tiger coach Mark Heiderscheid. “It was our third game of the tournament and it was hot.”

“We know what we need to work on now” following the tournament, said Redbird coach Nick Funk.

Both teams return to action this week, with Edwardsville opening their Southwestern Conference schedule at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Stadium against Belleville East before traveling to CBC for a 7 p.m. Thursday match, while the Redbirds host Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday match and host Quincy at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edwardsville, Alton capture opening wins

Edwardsville and Alton both took wins in their season-opening matches of the Alton Round-Robin Tournament at Alton High School’s Piasa Motor Fuels Field Friday.

The Tigers defeated Dunlap 3-0 behind a pair of Ethan Miracle goals and a Cooper Nolan score; the Redbirds, meanwhile, defeated Gateway Legacy Christian of Granite City 2-1.

