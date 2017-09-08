EDWARDSVILLE - The Southwestern Conference football slate is highlighted by two of the league's best teams, both coming off losses to two of the top teams in the region and nation, as Edwardsville travels to Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis to take on the Flyers.

The 0-2 Tigers fell to Naperville North in Week 1 and CBC last week, both at home, while the 1-1 Flyers defeated New Lenox Providence in Week 1, but dropped a 14-6 decision last Saturday to Evangel Christian of Shreveport, La., traditionally one of the top high school programs in the nation.

Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin knows tonight’s matchup against East St. Louis is one of the most important of the season and it is the Tigers’ first Southwestern Conference football matchup.

“Traditionally East St. Louis has very good teams and we will have our hands full,” the coach said. “We have to execute off their pressure defense. We have to handle their pressure. With that kind of defense, you get tackles for losses and have to overcome that. We have to limit their big plays defensively and hopefully get some turnovers.”

