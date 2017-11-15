SEE MEGAN WOLL VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Megan Woll certainly rewrote the Edwardsville High School defensive record book in her time as part of the Tiger volleyball program.

Woll, who holds every defensive record for EHS' girls volleyball team, signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Missouri-St. Louis beginning next season in a ceremony at the EHS campus Monday afternoon.

When asked why she will be joining the Triton program – a part of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference with schools such as Lewis University in the Chicago area, Wisconsin-Parkside, Rockhurst University in the Kansas City area, Truman State in Kirksville, Mo., Illinois-Springfield and Maryville University in the St. Louis area – Woll said “the coaches, the girls, the environment – I loved it all. It's not too close to home, but not too far away.”

Woll has always been around the game. “My older sister used to play and my mom used to coach when I went to St. Boniface (school in Edwardsville),” Woll said. “I've always played since I was little.”

That Woll has been part of the one of the most successful volleyball programs in the area has been a huge part of her life. “I'm definitely going to miss it,” Woll said of being part of a program that reached this season's IHSA Class 4A Normal West Super-Sectional before falling to Minooka, who ended up taking second place after dropping the final to Chicago Marist last weekend.

“I'm going to miss playing with my best friends – it's going to be sad, but I'll enjoy the memories,” Woll said of playing in the Tiger program. “It's a little disappointing (being eliminated in the super-sectional) because we wanted to go to state, but we definitely ended on a good note.”

“She's great one to be sending to UMSL,” said Tiger coach Jami Parker. “Megan's one of those kids – she's a special talent; she came in as a freshman and stepped right in onto a varsity floor out of middle-school ball; athletically, she's very gifted, she's a head-strong, intelligent player that just doesn't get rattled and takes everything in stride.

“She does a great job of maintaining her emotions and thinking through situations; she's been a great addition for four years for us. She's been the kind of player I loved having – not only on her on-the-court skill sets, she's a great leader – a quiet leader, but she shifts the defense for us, she shifts the (serve) receive, she's talking to blockers or hitters all the time, giving them their shots or helping to adjust a block here or there or adjusting serve-receive patterns – just a very smart young woman.”

Parker believes the Triton program is getting a great player. “They're getting a great player,” Parker said. “They've got a great player both on the court and off – defensively, she set our records here at Edwardsville for career digs, single-season digs, career and season receiving percentages – so they've got a great player on the floor.

“Off the floor, she's a kid that just makes great decisions; she's a great kid on and off the floor – they've got one of the best coming their way.”

“I just hope to contribute to the team,” Woll said of what she hopes to accomplish at UMSL. “They've had an up-and-coming season this year; hopefully, they'll be able to continue that.”

