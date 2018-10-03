EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High boys’ soccer team scored all of their goals in the first half as the Tigers defeated Metro-East Lutheran 4-0 Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The match was scheduled during a break in Edwardsville’s schedule and came about as an idea from a student in a class taught by Tigers’ coach Mark Heiderscheid.

“This is a game where it’s a pickup,” Heiderscheid said. “I teach Coach (Dwight) Kerlin’s kid in an accounting class, so the kids were asking, we had a bit of a break here in our schedule. I thought you know what? We really never do enough to, I think, show some camaraderie with Metro-East, since they’re literally a block away from our school. I mean, they’re within walking distance to see each other here, so it would be pretty neat. So I actually watched them play a little bit with them, and (Father) McGivney (Catholic); I know both coaches (Kerlin and Tim Vance) from both programs, so it’s like you know what? This would be a thing for us, get some value, knock the ball around, that sort of thing. And at the same time, hopefully, it’s a win situation for Metro-East, where they can use this one as something where they could take away things from this game, too. And so, we’re hoping that both teams get value.”

The Tigers were able to knock the ball around quite a bit and get a game in. And the ultimate goal was to help both Edwardsville and the Knights.

“We were able to knock the ball around, have really good goals,” Heiderscheid said, “but I also think it’s just playing the game, and hopefully, in this case, both programs try to help each other. And that’s what this one was more about. You play the game to play the game, but both teams are looking very shortly; they’ve got playoffs next week, for us, it’s the following, on a Tuesday. So, it’s a very quick turnaround.”

It also gave the Knights a chance to play on a turf field, something that they ordinarily don’t get to do.

“For Metro-East, they don’t get quite as much experience for turf fields; they do play some,” Heiderscheid said, “but a lot of times, it’s going to be on a grass surface. And it’s the thing, where Coach Kerlin is really trying to progress his program, and I think, for me, it’s what can you do, not only to help your own team, but I’m always trying to look out for the programs as well. And I’m certainly hopeful that the other school that sits right beside us does well. And I think that’s important to do.”

All the scoring came in the first half. Nate Waple got the first goal after 18 minutes to make it 1-0, then A.J. Sullivan doubled the Tigers’ lead to 2-0 with a goal, assisted by Bryce Glisson, in the 25th minute. Three minutes later, in the 28th, Jakob Doyle scored to make it 3-0, and the final goal was scored by Glisson on the half-hour, assisted by Kurt Wright.

Edwardsville had almost all of the possession in the second half but mainly passed the ball around, getting six shots in the half. For the game, the Tigers outshot the Knights 22-1, with Knight keeper Christian Brown making 18 saves. Andrew Wike had the only save for Edwardsville as he, Gabe Noll and Tyler Frolik all shared the clean sheet.

Heiderscheid had much praise for the Knights after the game.

“There were hardly any whistles in the game because teams are just going out there and playing the game,” Heiderscheid said. “I’m hoping our boys showed respect and character and that, I know Metro-East is just a really classy group of young men that really work hard. I was very impressed with the game with them and McGivney. Just both teams worked to the best of their ability. They really played the sport and did it what I think is the right way.

"McGivney really knocks the ball around very, very well, and Tim Vance did a great job with his program. And I think Metro-East is a case where Coach Kerlin has the right ideas, and he’s trying to mold these kids into the best kids that they can be. My charge is to try to make Edwardsville High School a great program. At the same time, at times if I can help a team like Metro-East, I want that for them as well. As I said, Coach Kerlin, I think, has the right mindset, and is really good for kids. And boy, his kids this year, they’re really in a lot of respects very inspirational in terms of how they really work and play the game. So I think it was a neat thing out here.”

The Knights host Staunton in their final home game Thursday night at 6:30. Metro-East concludes the regular season at Breese Central in a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon. Edwardsville hosts Alton in a rescheduled game Saturday with an expected 6 p.m. start.

