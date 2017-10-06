SPRINGFIELD – Edwardsville's girls swimming team won all but one event Thursday evening as the Tigers defeated Chatham Glenwood 130-55 at Eisenhower Pool.

“We had a solid in-season meet tonight,” said Tiger coach Christian Rhoten. “It was our last travel meet of the season and it was fun to compete in a different pool; we had some good swims out of Emily Webb and Savannah Grinter in the 500 free(style) and some nice relay sprints.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have our eyes set on the Swim for HOPE Invitational Oct. 14.”

Sophomore Josie Bushell came away with wins in the 200 freestyle (2:02) and 100 freestyle (56.99 seconds) while freshman Phoebe Gremaud took wins in the 200 individual medley (2:21.66) and 100 backstroke (1:03.62); Webb won the 500 freestyle in 5:25.91 while Allison Naylor took the 100 butterfly in 1:07.94, Sahar Rabiei won the 50 freestyle in 25.67 seconds and Olivia Ramirez took the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.08.

Relay wins came in the 4x50 free relay (Autumn Grinter, Rabiei, Naylor and Bushell in 1:48.77), 4x100 free relay (Webb, Grimaud, Savannah Grinter and Bushell in 4:02.59), 4x50 medley relay (Gremaud, Sarah Lange, Hope Roderick and Rabiei in 2:01.31). Taylor Seilheimer finished second in diving with 185.55 points in the event.

More like this: