EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville finished 1-2 in singles play and took a first and third in the doubles competition as the Tigers won their 16th straight IHSA boys tennis sectional title at the EHS Tennis complex Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers had 27 points to take the team title, with Jersey taking second with 10 points, followed by Metro East Lutheran (eight), Marquette Catholic (seven), Alton (six), Civic Memorial (four) and Roxana and East Alton-Wood River (no points each).

Erik Weiler defeated teammate Luke Motley in the singles final, Weiler taking a 6-2, 6-4 win over Motley. The doubles team of Zach Trimpe/Alex Gray defeated Jersey's Alex Goldacker/Alex Roth for the doubles title, Trimpe/Gray winning 6-0, 6-0. Seth Lipe/Carson Ware also advanced to this coming weekend's state tennis tournament at Arlington Heights Hersey in suburban Chicago, with other matches taking place throughout the Chicagoland area, by defeating the Panthers' Drake Blackwell/Trevor Davis 6-0, 6-2.

“We had a very good day on Saturday,” Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “Our kids played well. We had good competition in singles and doubles. Erik and Luke played very well in singles and Seth and Carson played well as a team. Zach and Alex dominated like they have all season.”

The state tournament, the last single-class tournament before both boys and girls tennis goes to a two-class system beginning next fall, commences Thursday and runs through Saturday.

