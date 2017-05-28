EDWARDSVILLE – A two-run double by Dalton Wallace in the top of the first that scored Joel Quirin and Will Messer set the tone for the Tigers in their IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional final Saturday against Belleville West as Edwardsville moved into the Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan with a 5-1 win over the Maroons at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers went to 30-8 on the year and will take on O'Fallon, 10-3 winners over Belleville East in their own regional final Saturday, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a Wesleyan Sectional semifinal game at Collinsville's Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field; Normal West will meet Moline at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the other sectional semi, with Wednesday's winners meeting at 11 a.m. June 3 for a berth in the Champaign Super-Sectional at the University of Illinois' field June 5. The Maroons were eliminated at 22-11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville scored twice more in the second on a Dylan Burris sacrifice fly, scoring Cole Hampton, and an error that allowed Drake Westcott to score to make it 4-1 and got their last run in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk that scored Burris.

Wallace was 1-for-4 with the double and two RBIs, while Quirin was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Kade Burns 1-for-1; Burris, Westcott, Messer and Hampton all had runs scored. Andrew Yancik dismissed seven by strikeout and gave up only one hit in getting the win for the Tigers.

More like this: