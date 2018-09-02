EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team won two of their three matches on Saturday to finish ninth in the 34th annual Tiger Classic season-opening tournament on Saturday at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers lost to Eureka, Mo. In their final match of the group stage 25-14, 25-17, to put them into the bronze bracket, where Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 25-20, 25-12 and Farmington, Mo. In the ninth-place match 25-12, 26-28, 15-12.

Bloomington, Ill., won the tournament, defeating Breese Mater Dei in three games in the final.

Edwardsville coach Lisa Orlet was very pleased overall with her team’s efforts in the tournament.

“Overall, I was really pleased,” Orlet said. “We finished on a high note, and the girls were able to do some great things in the tournament. They’re growing, and in the last two matches, they were getting a lot of things done that I thought might take a week or two to do.”

Sophomore outside hitter Alexa Harris helped lead the way with 27 kills over the three matches, including 12 against Farmington, while junior setter Morgan Tulacro had a total of 58 assists, 31 of them coming against the Black Knights. Sophomore middle hitter Storm Suhre also contributed with four kills against Eureka and 11 against Farmington.

Freshman Kaitlyn Conway also contributed to the Tigers’ cause with nine digs against Eureka and 19 against Farmington.

The Tigers go on the road for their next two matches, playing at St. Joseph’s Academy in suburban St. Louis on Wednesday and at Triad on Sept. 10 before returning home to play Incarnate Word Academy on Sept. 12. Orlet is looking ahead to those matches, and the competition ahead will help make the Tigers a stronger team.

“We’ll be getting back to practice, and I’m glad there’s some good competition early,” Orlet said. “It’s really strong, and that way, the girls can figure out their roles, and it’ll help make, and what will make the team successful.

“I’m really happy,” Orlet also said. “The future looks great for sure.”

