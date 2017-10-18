GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 9-15: Edwardsville completed a undefeated run through the Southwestern Conference with a 25-9, 25-15 Senior Night win over Belleville West at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night.

The Tigers went to 23-5 overall, 7-0 in the SWC; the Maroons fell to 22-6 overall, 3-2 in the league.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with a seven-point night on serve with an ace, with Megan Woll adding six points with two aces; Rachel Verdun had 20 assists while Rachel Pranger had 10 kills, Woll 17 digs and Martin four blocks.

The Tigers head to Chicagoland for a tournament at LaGrange Lyons this weekend to close out the regular season before taking on either Alton or Chatham Glenwood – who clash in a Monday play-in match – in an IHSA Class 4A Quincy Regional semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24; the regional final is at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, with the winner heading to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional.

