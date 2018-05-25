ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe in singles is still alive in the singles competition of the IHSA Class 2A Boys Tennis Championship, based at Arlington Heights Hersey High School

The doubles team of Ben Blake/Seth Lipe – with Blake stepping in for Alex Gray after Gray suffered a broken elbow last weekend – were eliminated, however.

The Blake/Lipe duo were defeated in their first-round match, dropping a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Naperville Central's Joseph Li/Mark Polowczak, being relegated to the consolation rounds; the duo defeated Highland Park's Max Baum/Matt Jarvis 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the first consolation round, but were eliminated in the second round by Barrington's Suven Sinha/Aryan Sharma.

Trimpe defeated Lockport Township's Seth Yeager 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round of the singles competition, but fell to Park Ridge Maine South's Danilo Kovacevic in the second round 6-1, 6-3; he advanced to the third consolation round with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Minooka's Manny Campuzano.

Trimpe is scheduled to play Belleville East's Christian Cowulich at 8 a.m. today at Wheeling in the third round of the consolation bracket; the tournament runs through Saturday.

