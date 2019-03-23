Tigers Trample DeSmet 14-1 With Six Runs in First and Fourth
EDWARDSVILLE 14, DE SMET 1: Edwardsville scored six runs in the first and fourth innings en route to a big win over DeSmet Friday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.
Jack Cooper, Matt Stopka, and Joe Toscano each had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Joe Copeland was two-for-three with an RBI.
Dawson Taylor allowed one hit and struck out eight in getting the win for Edwardsville.
The Tigers improve to 3-2, while the Spartans are now 0-2.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.