EDWARDSVILLE 14, DE SMET 1: Edwardsville scored six runs in the first and fourth innings en route to a big win over DeSmet Friday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

Jack Cooper, Matt Stopka, and Joe Toscano each had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Joe Copeland was two-for-three with an RBI.

Dawson Taylor allowed one hit and struck out eight in getting the win for Edwardsville.

The Tigers improve to 3-2, while the Spartans are now 0-2.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.