EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls track and field team has been strong in the middle to long distances for several years. On Saturday, the girls worked as a team to capture fifth place in the 4 x 800 relay in the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.

The Tigers’ 4 x 800 relay team consisted of Riley Knoyle, Kaitlyn Loyet, Maya Lueking and Olivia Coll, who recorded a time of 9:32.15.

Tigers’ sophomore Kaitlyn Morningstar had an equally big day as the 4 x 800 relay group, placing seventh in the discus with a toss of 36.51 meters.

Knoyle, Loyet, Lueking, Coll and Morningstar are the iCAN Clinic Female Athletes of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Grayslake (Central) was fourth in 9:31.73. Mt. Prospect won the race with a time of 9:13.29 with the team of Cameron Kalaway, Bailey Erickson, Lily Ginsberg and Audrey Ginsberg. Naperville (North) and Downers Grove (North) were second and third in the 4 x 800 relay.

The winning toss was by Julia Reglewski of Grayslake (Central) with a toss of 44.06, followed by Christine Noise (40.77) of South Holland (Thornwood), Emily Wilson of Quincy (38.07), Erin Beatty of Downers Grove (North) (37.48), Marla Hayes of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (37.14) in fifth and Kyle Stammer of Palatine in sixth (37.04). Kelly Fletcher of Cary was eight (35.97), Taylor Proft of Vernon Hills was ninth (35.90) and Sophia Bruzga was 10th (35.52).

The 4 x 800 relay girls and Morningstar were all very excited about their finishes to earn All-State status.

The girls in the 4 x 800 relay said their goal was to earn all-state and they continued to gain confidence over the season.

