FRONTENAC, Mo. - Edwardsville's Jaylen Townsend played a key role in the Tigers' 51-43 win last week over St. Joseph's Academy, a win that kept the Tigers undefeated on the season going into the final stretch of games leading into this year's IHSA Class 4A playoffs.

Townsend had 13 points for EHS, behind only Quierra Love's 17 as the Tigers found ways to hold off the Angels. “We had a good first half,” Townsend said. “We shot really good, then they shot really good. Like I said, we had a really good first half, but we fixed some things up and had an even better second half.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Being part of the starting five on the Tigers is an important role for the junior; when asked what her role was, Townsend said “to do whatever possible to help the team – anything, whether that's rebounding, scoring or setting screens.”

While the Tigers are preparing for the final stretch, Townsend is keeping things in perspective. “We're just taking it game by game,' Townsend said of her team's approach. “We're blessed to get this far, so we're just taking it game by game.”

Townsend has been playing basketball since age seven.

More like this: