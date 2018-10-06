EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville rolled to another girls dual swim win Thursday over Chatham Glenwood High School 142-33.

“This is the second week in a row with a Thursday meet which can be really hard to get up for, but the girls did a really good job of being engaged and getting each other excited to swim,” said Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten.

Coach Rhoten said these were the standout performances: Autumn Grinter 50 free, Allison Naylor 50 free, Ally Janson 50 free, Taylor Jennings 6 dive, Morgan Rockwell 100 fly, Savannah Grinter 500 free, Maggie Grieve 500 free, Olivia Ramirez 100 breast, Sarah Lange 100 breast.

First-place winners for Edwardsville were:

200 medley relay - Savannah Grinter, Olivia Ramirez, Allison Naylor and Ally Janson, 1:58.95

200 Free - Josie Bushell, 2:02.60

200 Medley - Phoebe Gremaud, 2:17.18

50 Free - Autumn Grinter, 25.35

1-Meter Diving - Taylor Jennings, 163.40

100 Butterfly - Allison Naylor, 1:04.24

100 Free - Josie Bushell, 54.43

500 Free - Savannah Grinter, 5:23.07

200 Free Relay - Josie Bushell, Allison Naylor, Phoebe Gremaud and Autumn Grinter, 1:41.97

100 Backstroke - Phoebe Gremaud, 1:00.76

100 Breast - Olivia Ramirez, 1:12.88

400 Free Relay - Autumn Grinter, Savannah Grinter, Phoebe Gremaud and Josie Bushell, 3:48.30

Next up is Edwardsville’s swim team’s annual Swim for HOPE invitational at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 13. Diving starts at 7:45 a.m., swimming starts at 11:15 a.m. Proceeds from this meet are donated to the Allison's Hope Foundation http://allisonshope.com/

