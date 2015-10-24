BUFFALO GROVE – Edwardsville's last representatives at the IHSA Girls Tennis Championship were eliminated early on the final day of the tournament.

The team of Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse were eliminated in the consolation bracket quarterfinals 9-7 by Winnetka New Trier's Michelle Capone and Catherine MacKinnon Saturday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Colbert/Desse loss left the Tigers at 17 points for the tournament, in a seventh-place tie with Homewood-Flossmoor and Naperville Central going into the singles and doubles championship and third-place matches; those results had not been posted to the IHSA web site as of early Saturday evening.

Hinsdale Central led the team competition with 46 points going into the finals, with Lincolnshire Stevenson second at 30 points, New Trier third at 27 points, LaGrange Lyons fourth at 25 and Northbrook Glenbrook North and Park Ridge Maine South tied for fifth at 18.