EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys tennis team captured a total of nine matches - five in the singles, and four more in the doubles - as the Tigers swept O'Fallon 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Edwardsville's players won two matches each in taking the meet, a key meet in the conference, in sweeping the meet.

In the singles matches, Jesse Hattrup won over Ben Van Alstine 6-0, 6-1, while Colton Hulme won over Cole Beems 6-0, 6-0, Jade Dynamic won over Rowen Brameer 6-0, 6-0, Schaefer Bates took the win over Carson Grogenleb 6-0, 6-1, Issac Chleboun defeated Jeff Mibalo 6-0, 6-2, and Brandon Wong defeated Lex White 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, Hattrup and Dynamic won over Van Alstine and Brameer 8-0, Bates and Chelboun defeated Beems and Grogenleb 8-2, and Hulme and Wong got past Mibalo and Cy Shelton 8-2.

Edwardsville’s boys squad plays in a tournament at Walter Payton College Prep High School in Chicago on Friday, April 12, 2024, then later in the day at Whitney High School. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, the Tigers face multiple opponents in the Glenbard West Invite.

On April 19, 2024, the Tigers play against Dupont Manual High School at 3 p.m. and Covington Catholic at 10 a.m. on April 20, 2024.

The Tigers resume conference tennis play at 3:30 p.m. on April 23, at Collinsville.

