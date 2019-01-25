Listen to the story

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 62, BELLEVILLE WEST 17: Que Love led the Tigers once again, scoring 18 points, Jaylen Townsend added 13 and Sydney Harris scored 11 in Edwardsville’s win on the road at Belleville West.

Keijah Gray led the Maroons with five points, while Shaniah Nunn added four.

The Tigers improve to 23-2 on the year; West is now 12-13.

The Tigers travel to Lutheran North for a 6:15 p.m. game Monday.

Edwardsville will entertain East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, then O’Fallon on Feb. 5 and Alton on Feb. 7 prior to post-season play.