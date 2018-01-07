NORMAL – Edwardsville's Porter LeVasseur won two individual events – including a school-record setting time in the 100 backstroke – and the 4x50 medley and freestyle relay teams also emerged victorious as the Tiger boys swimming team took the Iron Invitational meet at Normal Community High School Saturday.

The Tigers had 368 points to defeat Peoria Richwoods, who finished second with 350.5 points; East Moline United took third with 298 points, followed by Normal West (291), the host Iron (268.5), Galesburg (250), Metamora (94) and Bloomington Central Catholic (91). Normal West won the freshman-sophomore competition with 340 points, followed by Normal Community (328), Richwoods (284), East Moline United (256), Edwardsville (213), Metamora (209), Galesburg (192) and Bloomington Central Catholic (144).

“We had a really fantastic showing,” said Tiger coach Christian Rhoten. “We had some nice (time) drops for this time of the season; I really couldn't be happier with the performance today and things are looking good for the sectional (set for Feb. 17 in Springfield).”

LeVasseur took the 100 freestyle in a time of 49.07 seconds and the 100 backstroke in a school-record 53.48, topping the mark set in 2009 of Ethan Duewer of 53.57 seconds. The 4x50 medley relay of LeVasseur, McLain Oertle, Noah May and Logan Mills won the event in 1:44.87 and the 4x50 freestyle relay team of Mills, Matthew Mendez, Oertle and LeVasseur won their race in 1:33.98.

Mills and May finished 2-3 in the 100 butterfly in times of 59.25 seconds and 59.32 seconds while Doyle took third in the 500 freestyle with a 5:28.27 clocking and Oertle was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.89; the 4x100 free relay team of Doyle, Mendez, Nathan Zickuhr and May were third in the event in a time of 3:42.48.

