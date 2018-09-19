EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High girls’ tennis team swept a Southwestern Conference meet on Tuesday, winning all the matches in a 9-0 win over Collinsville at the Edwardsville Tennis Center. Edwardsville also defeated Waterloo 9-0 at Waterloo.

The Tigers played with a split squad, with the rest of the team playing at Waterloo on Tuesday. Edwardsville played very well against the Kahoks.

“We’re playing a tough conference match against Collinsville,” said Edwardsville assistant coach Emily Cimarolli in an interview prior to the doubles matches. “Any conference match we have this season is always a tough one; we are actually splitting squads tonight between here and Waterloo. So, the girls are playing really well, off to a good start. We took all six singles, getting ready to start doubles, so we’re hoping for some good points.”

Cimarolli thought all of her players played particularly well in the singles matches, and looked ahead to the doubles.

“Today, actually, all the girls looked pretty good in singles,” Cimarolli said. “We had Emma Herman, and Hayley Earnhart and Alyssa Wilson, who don’t get to play many top-six singles matches for us, so they showed really good varsity confidence today, which was nice to see from them, stepping up in their game. And then we have Natalie Karibian, Hannah Colbert and Chloe Trimpe, who usually play top-six for us, and they were strong as well.

“Everyone’s looking good so far,” Cimarolli also said. “Natalie had a tough match at one. Jennaka Cain is a great player in the area, so Natalie had to work hard.”

Karibian defeated Cain in the number one singles match 6-2, 6-2, with Trimpe wining over Amy Burgess 6-0, 6-0 in the number two singles. Colbert took her match over Lexi Ludgate 6-0, 6-1, and Wilson won over Lindsey Taylor 6-1, 6-0. In the final two singles matches, Herman defeated Karalyn Mitchell 6-0, 6-1, and Earnhart defeated R. Shepard 6-1, 6-2 to sweep the singles matches for the Tigers.

In the doubles matches, Trimpe and Colbert defeated Cain and Burgess 6-0, 6-0, it was Karibian and Wilson topping Ludgate and Mitchell 6-0, 6-1, and Herman and Earnhart completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Taylor and Shepard.

Cimarolli feels that the conference is very good, and that the competition will help the Tigers in the long run.

“The conference is tough this year,” Cimarolli said. “We lost a tough match last week to Belleville East, but we were able to win a match against Belleville West, so it’s going to come down to some tough matches at the end of the season.”

The next meets for the Tigers will all be at home, starting with a meet tomorrow against Mascoutah, then a conference meet next Tuesday against O’Fallon and a meet against John Burroughs of suburban St. Louis Sept. 26. Cimarolli feels that the Tigers are progressing well, and looks forward to the upcoming meets.

“Everyone is,” Cimarolli said. “We’re working hard in practice every day, tournaments on the weekends, just trying to get the girls as much match experience as they can. They’re learning from every match that they play.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville defeated Waterloo by the same margin 9-0 at Waterloo on Tuesday.

These were the Waterloo match results:

Singles

No. 1 - Annie McGinnis over Emily Williams 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 - Abby Cimarolli over Grace Daab 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 - Grace Hackett over Bethany Holman 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 - Morgan Marshall over Mikhayla Haloftis 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 - Kasey Schroeder over Skyler Baker 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 - Eileen Pan over Maddie Feick 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 - Annie McGinnis-Morgan Marshall 6-0, 6-1 winners

No. 2 - Morgan Marshall-Kasey Schroeder 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 - Eileen Pan-Grace Hackett 6-2, 6-1

More like this: