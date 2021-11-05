EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School girls basketball standout Sydney Harris, one of the best players in the St. Louis area, announced on Friday night that she would be committing to play for Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., for the 2022-23 season.

Harris, who will be a senior for the Tigers this coming season, made the announcement on Twitter early Friday evening that she would be attending the school, a longtime member of the Mid-American Conference, to play for head coach Heather Oesterle and the Chippewas next season.

"I would like to first start off by thanking my parents for the numerous hours that they have spent taking me to practices, games and for the overall support they have provided me. Along with them, I would also like to thank my other family members who have supported and stood by my side throughout my entire basketball career. I would not be the player I would be today without them.

"I would like to thank my high school coaches and trainers for pushing me year-round to become a better player, and continuing to develop my skills over these last couple of years. Continuing on, I would like to thank Midwest Elite for allowing me to showcase myself. And finally, I would like to thank all of the coaches who took the time to watch me play throughout my entire recruitment process. I am forever grateful for this experience. With that, I am blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Central Michigan University. Fire up Chips!"

Harris led the Tigers with an average of 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with 24 assists, 30 steals and 11 blocked shots in helping Edwardsville to a 16-1 record and the Southwestern Conference championship in the abbreviated season.

Harris' best performance last season was a 33-point showing on Feb. 25 against O'Fallon. Harris scored in double figures in all but one game last season while scoring a total of 45 points in the three postseason conference tournament games in March.

