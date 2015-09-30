Led by a dominating 11 kills by Rachel Pranger, the Edwardsville girls’ volleyball team won its 12th match of the year easily on Tuesday night, trouncing Springfield Southeast 25-7, 25-13 at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium in Edwardsville.

The Tigers stand 12-5 after the victory. Tigers head volleyball coach Jami Parker said it was once again a “total team effort” in attaining the win. Pranger stood out with her 11 kills and played havoc with Springfield Southeast at the net. She concluded the match with a final spike in the 25-13 game.

Pranger said the Tigers came out swinging hard from the start and had excellent serving through the match.

“I think we are connecting, the team is really close this year,” she said. “We all contribute and our middles are doing well at getting open. I think my passing is a little bit better this year. I need to work on my cuts with my spikes more but I think I have with it. Our setters have really helped us out.”

Libero Megan Woll was strong with her serves and sets in the match and could be found all over the court chasing the ball. She agreed with Pranger that the Tigers came out “aggressive” form the serving standpoint.

“We went on some good serving runs and that helped us play better,” Woll said. “Every day we just get better and better. Our serving has been a big part of our success.”

Parker was exceptionally pleased with her girls on Tuesday night.

“The girls passed well, hit well, served and set well,” she said. “We had very few unforced errors. We were very consistent and had a lot of nice solid serves. The first game the girls were beautiful very few errors of any kind.”

Kate Martin added four kills for the Tigers, while Anne Ellis and Rachel Verden had three kills. Woll had seven digs and Verden added 22 assists. Allison Blume had four aces and Woll added three aces.

Edwardsville led at one point in the first game 15-2, then went to 19-3, 23-4, before finishing Springfield Southeast off at 25-7. In the second game, Springfield Southeast led at one point 4-2, but Edwardsville roared back and eventually led 13-9, 17-10, 20-11, 22-12 before finishing at 25-13.

Edwardsville’s girls play at home Thursday night against Collinsville in Southwestern Conference matchup.

