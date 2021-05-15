TROY - Edwardsville senior sprinter Brandon Battle celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday by winning the 100 and 200 meters, while Grant Matarelli won the long jump as the Tigers came in second in the Triad Invitational boys track meet, held Friday afternoon at the high school.

Chatham Glenwood won the meet with 115 points, with the Tigers coming in second at 108 points, Mascoutah was third with 92 points, East St. Louis finished fourth with 83.33 points, Mt. Vernon was fifth at 81 points, Metamora came in sixth with 60.33 points, in seventh place was O'Fallon at 49 points, eighth place went to Belleville West with 36 points, Cahokia finished ninth at 34 points and Granite City rounded out the top ten with 33.33 points.

Belleville East was 11th with 33 points, in 12th place was Collinsville with 30 points, the host Knights were 13th with 29 points, Alton was 14th with 20 points, Centralia and Lebanon tied for 15th with 18 points each, Freeburg was 17th with 15 points and both Marquette Catholic and Civic Memorial failed to score.

Battle won the 100 meters with a time of 10.74 seconds, with Martin Boey of the Redbirds third at 11.20 seconds and Jaheim McDonald of Granite City seventh at 11.60 seconds. Battle then won the 200 meters with a time of 21.49 seconds, with Devontae Ford of East St. Louis second at 22.62 and Edwardsville's Carson Bateman fourth at 23.02 seconds.

In the 400 meters, O'Fallon's Alex Tillock was the winner with a time of 50.46 seconds, with the Warriors' Jaylen Burris coming in fifth at 52.78 seconds. Byron Jones of Belleville East won the 800 meters with a time of 1:56.78, with the Redbirds' Trae Corby coming in seventh at 2:03.68.

In the distance races, the 1,600 meters was won by Metamora's Ian O'Laughlin, who had a time of 4:28.32, with the Kahoks' Theo Paxton coming in third at 4:38.93 and the Knights' Drake Bleier placing seventh at 4:43.87. O'Laughlin also won the 3,200 meters, coming in at 9:23.36, with the Tigers' Ryan Luitjohan second at 9:34.45, teammate Geo Patrylak was third with a time of 9:37.07 and Triad's Drew Pace was sixth at 10:35.09.

Ford won both of the hurdles races, taking the 110 meters with a time of 14.45 seconds, then the 300 meters, coming in at 38.49 seconds. In the 110 meters, Boey was fifth at 16.25 seconds, and was also sixth in the 300 meters, having a time of 42.32 seconds. East Side's Samuelton Dancer was seventh at 42.44 seconds.

In the relay races, the Flyers won the 4x100 meters with a time of 43.20 seconds, with the Tigers coming in third at 43.67 seconds and the Knights seventh at 44.19 seconds. In the 4x200 meter race, Glenwood were the winners with a time of 1:31.38, with Edwardsville fourth at 1:33.19, East Side fifth at 1:33.57 and Triad seventh at 1:35.30. In the 4x400 meters, the Titans were the winners with a time of 3:25.40, while the Tigers came in third at 3:32.60 and the Redbirds were fourth at 3:32.67. In the 4x800 meter race, the winners were O'Fallon at 8:09.39, with Edwardsville third at 8:24.16, Triad sixth at 8:43.26 and Collinsville was seventh at 8:46.27.

In the field events, Quani Rudd of Mt. Vernon won the high jump, going over at 1.88 meters, with East Side's Lintez Simmons and Granite's Kory Duich finishing in a three-way tie for second at 1.83 meters, Edwardsville's Jordan Brooks was fifth, also at 1.83 meters, Collinsville's Kahlil Thorps-Watt sixth at 1.78 meters and teammate Tyrez Rogers eighth, also at 1.78 meters.

The Knights' Caleb Ruiz won the pole vault, going over at 4.12 meters, with Collinsville's Jacob Dyer sixth at 3.66 meters, Triad's Jackson Buck seventh, also going over at 3.66 meters and the Kahoks' Jackson Lee eighth at 3.51 meters. Matarelli took the long jump with a distance of 6.42 meters, with teammate Kellen Brnfre sixth at 6.11 meters and Collinsville's Thomas Hills seventh at 6.10 meters. Nicholas Deloach of Cahokia won the triple jump with a leap of 13.90 meters, with Edwardsville's Malik Allen second at 12.83 meters, Thorps-Watt sixth at 11.72 meters and East Side's Lorenzo Cutler was seventh at 11.64 meters.

The shot put was won by Lebanon's Luke Hatten, who had a throw of 16.08 meters, with Triad's Cole Van Tieghem coming in fifth at 13.25 meters and Collinsville's Chris Garcia-Cloud eighth with a toss of 12.38 meters. Finally, in the discus throw, Barry Evans of Mascoutah was the winner with a throw of 53.79 meters, with Garcia-Cloud third at 43.61 meters and Edwardsville's Ryan Garrison eighth at 38.83 meters.

